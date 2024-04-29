Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels Stock on the Rise Today

9 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 3.36 %. The stock closed at 144.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.35 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price TodayPremium
Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price Today

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels' stock on the last trading day opened at 145.95, reached a high of 150.75, and closed at 144.5. The low for the day was 145.65. The market capitalization stood at 11,750.08 crores. The 52-week high was 147.2 and the 52-week low was 82.52. The BSE volume for the day was 862,866 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:49:59 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 51.10% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 12 AM has increased by 51.10% compared to yesterday, while the price per share is currently at 149.75, showing a 3.63% increase. Monitoring both the volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:33:08 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 149.85 and 147.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 147.2 and selling near hourly resistance at 149.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.13Support 1148.73
Resistance 2150.72Support 2147.92
Resistance 3151.53Support 3147.33
29 Apr 2024, 12:25:01 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days135.59
10 Days137.48
20 Days136.94
50 Days136.41
100 Days131.57
300 Days119.29
29 Apr 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:15:07 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price update :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹149.35, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹144.5

The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of 146.9 & second resistance of 149.1 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 153.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 153.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

29 Apr 2024, 11:45:12 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 50.95% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 11 AM has increased by 50.95% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 149.15, a rise of 3.22%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 11:34:29 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 151.07 and 148.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 148.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 151.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.85Support 1147.2
Resistance 2151.1Support 2145.8
Resistance 3152.5Support 3144.55
29 Apr 2024, 11:20:46 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹144.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 150.75 & 145.65 yesterday to end at 144.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

