Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels Stock on the Rise Today

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels' stock on the last trading day opened at ₹145.95, reached a high of ₹150.75, and closed at ₹144.5. The low for the day was ₹145.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,750.08 crores. The 52-week high was ₹147.2 and the 52-week low was ₹82.52. The BSE volume for the day was 862,866 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 12 AM has increased by 51.10% compared to yesterday, while the price per share is currently at ₹149.75, showing a 3.63% increase. Monitoring both the volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 149.85 and 147.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 147.2 and selling near hourly resistance at 149.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.13
|Support 1
|148.73
|Resistance 2
|150.72
|Support 2
|147.92
|Resistance 3
|151.53
|Support 3
|147.33
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|135.59
|10 Days
|137.48
|20 Days
|136.94
|50 Days
|136.41
|100 Days
|131.57
|300 Days
|119.29
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of ₹146.9 & second resistance of ₹149.1 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹153.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 11 AM has increased by 50.95% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹149.15, a rise of 3.22%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 151.07 and 148.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 148.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 151.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.85
|Support 1
|147.2
|Resistance 2
|151.1
|Support 2
|145.8
|Resistance 3
|152.5
|Support 3
|144.55
The stock traded in the range of ₹150.75 & ₹145.65 yesterday to end at ₹144.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!