Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels closed today at ₹153, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹149.45

43 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 2.38 %. The stock closed at 149.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price TodayPremium
Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price Today

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : On the last day, Lemon Tree Hotels opened at 145.95 and closed at 144.5. The high for the day was 150.95 and the low was 145.65. The market capitalization stood at 11,833.21 crores. The 52-week high was 147.2 and the 52-week low was 82.52. The BSE volume for Lemon Tree Hotels was 1,367,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:06:00 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Shareholding information

Lemon Tree Hotels has a 1.60% MF holding & 27.09% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.84% in december to 1.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 22.82% in december to 27.09% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:35:11 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Lemon Tree Hotels reported a ROE of 13.60% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 5.00% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.55% and 22.36% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:00:17 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Lemon Tree Hotels has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 9.34% over the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 9908.33 cr, which is 13.24% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth of 28.93% in revenue and 24.78% in profit for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:36:08 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 0.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77710
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:01:00 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price increased by 2.17% to reach 152.7, outperforming its peers. While Chalet Hotels, India Tourism Development Corp, and Oriental Hotels are experiencing a decline, EIH, another peer of Lemon Tree Hotels, is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
EIH479.355.151.09501.5184.129976.15
Chalet Hotels864.3-6.55-0.75959.0373.4517720.3
Lemon Tree Hotels152.73.252.17150.9587.512087.84
India Tourism Development Corp664.25-17.85-2.62879.0310.755697.23
Oriental Hotels132.6-1.4-1.04142.5579.02368.24
30 Apr 2024, 05:34:36 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

Lemon Tree Hotels stock reached a low of 148.8 and a high of 154.5 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:53:30 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed today at ₹153, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹149.45

Lemon Tree Hotels share price closed the day at 153 - a 2.38% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 155.23 , 157.77 , 161.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 149.43 , 146.17 , 143.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51:17 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -34.76% lower than yesterday

The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 3 PM is 34.76% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at 153, reflecting a decrease of 2.38%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:30:01 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:13:02 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹153.2, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹149.45

The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of 151.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 153.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 153.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:01:01 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:57:48 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days135.59
10 Days137.48
20 Days136.94
50 Days136.41
100 Days131.57
300 Days119.42
30 Apr 2024, 02:48:40 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -37.60% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 2 PM is 37.60% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped by 2.78% to 153.6. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:35:54 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 154.28 and 153.03 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 153.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 154.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.83Support 1153.33
Resistance 2154.17Support 2153.17
Resistance 3154.33Support 3152.83
30 Apr 2024, 02:10:05 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 0.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77710
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 02:03:07 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹153.65, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹149.45

The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of 151.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 153.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 153.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:48:41 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -35.79% lower than yesterday

Lemon Tree Hotels' trading volume up to 1 PM is 35.79% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 153.6, reflecting a decrease of 2.78%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:36:27 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 154.33 and 152.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 152.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 154.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.28Support 1153.03
Resistance 2154.92Support 2152.42
Resistance 3155.53Support 3151.78
30 Apr 2024, 01:02:01 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

Lemon Tree Hotels stock reached a high of 154.5 and a low of 148.8 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:49:20 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -37.26% lower than yesterday

The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 12 AM is 37.26% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 153.75, showing a decrease of 2.88%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:33:02 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Lemon Tree Hotels reached a peak of 154.5 and a low of 152.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 153.83 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.33Support 1152.63
Resistance 2155.27Support 2151.87
Resistance 3156.03Support 3150.93
30 Apr 2024, 12:22:47 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days135.59
10 Days137.48
20 Days136.94
50 Days136.41
100 Days131.57
300 Days119.42
30 Apr 2024, 12:20:03 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:10:52 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹154.2, up 3.18% from yesterday's ₹149.45

The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of 151.63 & second resistance of 153.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 156.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 156.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:46:32 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -50.74% lower than yesterday

The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 11 AM is 50.74% lower than yesterday, with the price at 153.15, a decrease of 2.48%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:40:14 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Lemon Tree Hotels reached a peak of 153.55 and a bottom of 151.6 during the previous trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 153.07 (Resistance level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.83Support 1151.88
Resistance 2154.67Support 2150.77
Resistance 3155.78Support 3149.93
30 Apr 2024, 11:27:12 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price update :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹152.75, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹149.45

The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of 151.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 153.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 153.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:18:34 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 0.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77710
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 11:13:03 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels increased by 2.01% today to reach 152.45, while its peers in the industry are showing mixed performance. India Tourism Development Corp is experiencing a decline, whereas EIH, Chalet Hotels, and Oriental Hotels are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.44% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
EIH474.90.70.15501.5184.129697.87
Chalet Hotels875.354.50.52959.0373.4517946.85
Lemon Tree Hotels152.453.02.01150.9587.512068.05
India Tourism Development Corp678.05-4.05-0.59879.0310.755815.59
Oriental Hotels135.351.351.01142.5579.02417.35
30 Apr 2024, 10:50:01 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -55.89% lower than yesterday

The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded by 10 AM is down by 55.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 152.5, a decrease of 2.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:34:41 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 152.2 & a low of 148.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.07Support 1149.67
Resistance 2154.33Support 2147.53
Resistance 3156.47Support 3146.27
30 Apr 2024, 10:11:08 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:57:55 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price increased by 0.57% to reach 150.3, following a similar trend seen in its industry peers like EIH, Chalet Hotels, India Tourism Development Corp, and Oriental Hotels. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also saw gains of 0.26% and 0.38%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
EIH476.452.250.47501.5184.129794.8
Chalet Hotels878.457.60.87959.0373.4518010.41
Lemon Tree Hotels150.30.850.57150.9587.511897.86
India Tourism Development Corp683.251.150.17879.0310.755860.19
Oriental Hotels134.450.450.34142.5579.02401.28
30 Apr 2024, 09:36:27 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹150.75, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹149.45

Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at 150.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 146.38 and 151.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 146.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:17:55 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels has increased by 1.47% and is currently trading at 151.65. Over the past year, Lemon Tree Hotels shares have surged by 69.85% to reach 151.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.98%
3 Months3.03%
6 Months35.52%
YTD24.78%
1 Year69.85%
30 Apr 2024, 08:47:47 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Lemon Tree Hotels on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.63Support 1146.38
Resistance 2153.92Support 2143.42
Resistance 3156.88Support 3141.13
30 Apr 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 2.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77710
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 08:20:25 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4569 k

The trading volume yesterday was 337.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1367 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01:44 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹144.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 150.95 & 145.65 yesterday to end at 144.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

