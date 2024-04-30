Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels closed today at 153, up 2.38% from yesterday's 149.45

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : On the last day, Lemon Tree Hotels opened at ₹145.95 and closed at ₹144.5. The high for the day was ₹150.95 and the low was ₹145.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,833.21 crores. The 52-week high was ₹147.2 and the 52-week low was ₹82.52. The BSE volume for Lemon Tree Hotels was 1,367,771 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lemon Tree Hotels has a 1.60% MF holding & 27.09% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.84% in december to 1.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 22.82% in december to 27.09% in march quarter.
Lemon Tree Hotels reported a ROE of 13.60% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 5.00% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.55% and 22.36% respectively.
Lemon Tree Hotels has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 9.34% over the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 9908.33 cr, which is 13.24% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth of 28.93% in revenue and 24.78% in profit for the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.5, 0.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹97.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|10
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price increased by 2.17% to reach ₹152.7, outperforming its peers. While Chalet Hotels, India Tourism Development Corp, and Oriental Hotels are experiencing a decline, EIH, another peer of Lemon Tree Hotels, is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|EIH
|479.35
|5.15
|1.09
|501.5
|184.1
|29976.15
|Chalet Hotels
|864.3
|-6.55
|-0.75
|959.0
|373.45
|17720.3
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|152.7
|3.25
|2.17
|150.95
|87.5
|12087.84
|India Tourism Development Corp
|664.25
|-17.85
|-2.62
|879.0
|310.75
|5697.23
|Oriental Hotels
|132.6
|-1.4
|-1.04
|142.55
|79.0
|2368.24
Lemon Tree Hotels stock reached a low of ₹148.8 and a high of ₹154.5 on the current day.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price closed the day at ₹153 - a 2.38% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 155.23 , 157.77 , 161.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 149.43 , 146.17 , 143.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 3 PM is 34.76% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at ₹153, reflecting a decrease of 2.38%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of ₹151.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹153.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|135.59
|10 Days
|137.48
|20 Days
|136.94
|50 Days
|136.41
|100 Days
|131.57
|300 Days
|119.42
The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 2 PM is 37.60% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped by 2.78% to ₹153.6. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the 154.28 and 153.03 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 153.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 154.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.83
|Support 1
|153.33
|Resistance 2
|154.17
|Support 2
|153.17
|Resistance 3
|154.33
|Support 3
|152.83
The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of ₹151.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹153.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Lemon Tree Hotels' trading volume up to 1 PM is 35.79% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹153.6, reflecting a decrease of 2.78%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 154.33 and 152.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 152.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 154.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.28
|Support 1
|153.03
|Resistance 2
|154.92
|Support 2
|152.42
|Resistance 3
|155.53
|Support 3
|151.78
Lemon Tree Hotels stock reached a high of ₹154.5 and a low of ₹148.8 on the current day.
The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 12 AM is 37.26% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹153.75, showing a decrease of 2.88%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Lemon Tree Hotels reached a peak of 154.5 and a low of 152.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 153.83 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.33
|Support 1
|152.63
|Resistance 2
|155.27
|Support 2
|151.87
|Resistance 3
|156.03
|Support 3
|150.93
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of ₹151.63 & second resistance of ₹153.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹156.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹156.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 11 AM is 50.74% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹153.15, a decrease of 2.48%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Lemon Tree Hotels reached a peak of 153.55 and a bottom of 151.6 during the previous trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 153.07 (Resistance level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.83
|Support 1
|151.88
|Resistance 2
|154.67
|Support 2
|150.77
|Resistance 3
|155.78
|Support 3
|149.93
The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of ₹151.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹153.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels increased by 2.01% today to reach ₹152.45, while its peers in the industry are showing mixed performance. India Tourism Development Corp is experiencing a decline, whereas EIH, Chalet Hotels, and Oriental Hotels are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.44% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|EIH
|474.9
|0.7
|0.15
|501.5
|184.1
|29697.87
|Chalet Hotels
|875.35
|4.5
|0.52
|959.0
|373.45
|17946.85
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|152.45
|3.0
|2.01
|150.95
|87.5
|12068.05
|India Tourism Development Corp
|678.05
|-4.05
|-0.59
|879.0
|310.75
|5815.59
|Oriental Hotels
|135.35
|1.35
|1.01
|142.55
|79.0
|2417.35
The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded by 10 AM is down by 55.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹152.5, a decrease of 2.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.
Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 152.2 & a low of 148.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.07
|Support 1
|149.67
|Resistance 2
|154.33
|Support 2
|147.53
|Resistance 3
|156.47
|Support 3
|146.27
Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price increased by 0.57% to reach ₹150.3, following a similar trend seen in its industry peers like EIH, Chalet Hotels, India Tourism Development Corp, and Oriental Hotels. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also saw gains of 0.26% and 0.38%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|EIH
|476.45
|2.25
|0.47
|501.5
|184.1
|29794.8
|Chalet Hotels
|878.45
|7.6
|0.87
|959.0
|373.45
|18010.41
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|150.3
|0.85
|0.57
|150.95
|87.5
|11897.86
|India Tourism Development Corp
|683.25
|1.15
|0.17
|879.0
|310.75
|5860.19
|Oriental Hotels
|134.45
|0.45
|0.34
|142.55
|79.0
|2401.28
Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at ₹150.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹146.38 and ₹151.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹146.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels has increased by 1.47% and is currently trading at ₹151.65. Over the past year, Lemon Tree Hotels shares have surged by 69.85% to reach ₹151.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.98%
|3 Months
|3.03%
|6 Months
|35.52%
|YTD
|24.78%
|1 Year
|69.85%
The key support and resistance levels for Lemon Tree Hotels on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.63
|Support 1
|146.38
|Resistance 2
|153.92
|Support 2
|143.42
|Resistance 3
|156.88
|Support 3
|141.13
The trading volume yesterday was 337.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1367 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹150.95 & ₹145.65 yesterday to end at ₹144.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
