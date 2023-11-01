Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 1047.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1064.1 per share. Investors should monitor LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros

LG Balakrishnan & Bros opened at 1079.95 and closed at 1047.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1104.9 and a low of 1058.95. The market capitalization of the company is 3340.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1237.7 and 647.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6956 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price Live :LG Balakrishnan & Bros closed at ₹1047.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LG Balakrishnan & Bros on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6956. The closing price for the stock was 1047.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.