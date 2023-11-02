LG Balakrishnan & Bros Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, LG Balakrishnan & Bros opened at ₹1067.85 and closed at ₹1064.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1097.8 and a low of ₹1054.35. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹3422.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1237.7, while the 52-week low is ₹647.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 8572 shares.

