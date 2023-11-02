Hello User
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 2.45 %. The stock closed at 1064.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1090.2 per share. Investors should monitor LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros

On the last day of trading, LG Balakrishnan & Bros opened at 1067.85 and closed at 1064.1. The stock reached a high of 1097.8 and a low of 1054.35. The market capitalization of the company is currently 3422.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1237.7, while the 52-week low is 647.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 8572 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price Live :LG Balakrishnan & Bros closed at ₹1064.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LG Balakrishnan & Bros on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 8572. The closing price of the stock was 1064.1.

