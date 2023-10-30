LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price Today Live Updates : LG Balakrishnan & Bros sees stock surge on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the open price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros was ₹1048.8 and the close price was ₹1030.4. The stock had a high of ₹1048.8 and a low of ₹1013.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3277.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1237.7 and ₹647.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3811 shares.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1018.13
|10 Days
|1028.03
|20 Days
|1036.42
|50 Days
|1030.49
|100 Days
|1034.28
|300 Days
|887.42
The current stock price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹1041.5, with a 1.08% percent change and a net change of 11.1.
The current day's low price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock is ₹1013.25, while the high price is ₹1048.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|570.0
|1.7
|0.3
|700.0
|512.0
|3684.14
|Shanti Gears
|457.55
|-2.25
|-0.49
|527.0
|292.1
|3510.13
|Inox Wind Energy
|2783.55
|148.85
|5.65
|3050.0
|824.0
|3123.46
|WPIL
|3184.95
|14.8
|0.47
|3824.8
|1059.75
|3110.77
On the last trading day, the volume of LG Balakrishnan & Bros BSE shares was 3811. The closing price for the shares was ₹1030.4.
