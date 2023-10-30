Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price Today Live Updates : LG Balakrishnan & Bros sees stock surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 1030.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1041.5 per share. Investors should monitor LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros

On the last day of trading, the open price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros was 1048.8 and the close price was 1030.4. The stock had a high of 1048.8 and a low of 1013.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3277.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1237.7 and 647.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3811 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1018.13
10 Days1028.03
20 Days1036.42
50 Days1030.49
100 Days1034.28
300 Days887.42
30 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price update :LG Balakrishnan & Bros trading at ₹1041.5, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1030.4

The current stock price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is 1041.5, with a 1.08% percent change and a net change of 11.1.

30 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock is 1013.25, while the high price is 1048.8.

30 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company570.01.70.3700.0512.03684.14
Shanti Gears457.55-2.25-0.49527.0292.13510.13
LG Balakrishnan & Bros1044.013.61.321237.7647.653277.37
Inox Wind Energy2783.55148.855.653050.0824.03123.46
WPIL3184.9514.80.473824.81059.753110.77
30 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price Live :LG Balakrishnan & Bros closed at ₹1030.4 on last trading day

On the last trading day, the volume of LG Balakrishnan & Bros BSE shares was 3811. The closing price for the shares was 1030.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.