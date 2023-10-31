Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price Today Live Updates : LG Balakrishnan & Bros sees a boost in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 3.1 %. The stock closed at 1047.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1079.95 per share. Investors should monitor LG Balakrishnan & Bros stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros

On the last day of trading, the open price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros was 1048.8, while the close price was 1030.4. The stock reached a high of 1058.8 and a low of 1013.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3224.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1237.7, and the 52-week low is 647.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 4604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.88%
3 Months1.98%
6 Months20.54%
YTD52.39%
1 Year39.36%
31 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price Today :LG Balakrishnan & Bros trading at ₹1079.95, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹1047.45

The current stock price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is 1079.95. It has experienced a 3.1% increase, resulting in a net change of 32.5.

31 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price Live :LG Balakrishnan & Bros closed at ₹1030.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LG Balakrishnan & Bros on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4604. The closing price for the stock was 1030.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.