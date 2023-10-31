LG Balakrishnan & Bros share price Today Live Updates : LG Balakrishnan & Bros sees a boost in trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for LG Balakrishnan & Bros was ₹1048.8, while the close price was ₹1030.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1058.8 and a low of ₹1013.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3224.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1237.7, and the 52-week low is ₹647.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 4604 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.88%
|3 Months
|1.98%
|6 Months
|20.54%
|YTD
|52.39%
|1 Year
|39.36%
The current stock price of LG Balakrishnan & Bros is ₹1079.95. It has experienced a 3.1% increase, resulting in a net change of 32.5.
On the last day of trading for LG Balakrishnan & Bros on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4604. The closing price for the stock was ₹1030.4.
