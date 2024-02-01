Hello User
LIC Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 932.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 949.75 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : LIC's stock opened at 937.05 and closed at 932.75 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 971.8, while the low was 937.05. The market capitalization for LIC is 600,716.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 954.85 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 280,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹932.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a volume of 280,606 shares and closed at a price of 932.75.

