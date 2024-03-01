LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC's stock opened at ₹1010.1 and closed at ₹1006.6. The high for the day was ₹1027.55 and the low was ₹997.75. The market capitalization of LIC stood at ₹647205.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1175 and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 132600 on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.91%
|3 Months
|39.08%
|6 Months
|58.5%
|YTD
|22.86%
|1 Year
|69.99%
The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is ₹1023.25 with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 16.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), LIC had a trading volume of 132,600 shares with a closing price of ₹1006.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!