LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC's stock opened at ₹1010.1 and closed at ₹1006.6. The high for the day was ₹1027.55 and the low was ₹997.75. The market capitalization of LIC stood at ₹647205.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1175 and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 132600 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.