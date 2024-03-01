Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 1006.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023.25 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC's stock opened at 1010.1 and closed at 1006.6. The high for the day was 1027.55 and the low was 997.75. The market capitalization of LIC stood at 647205.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1175 and the 52-week low was 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 132600 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST LIC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.91%
3 Months39.08%
6 Months58.5%
YTD22.86%
1 Year69.99%
01 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1023.25, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹1006.6

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 1023.25 with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 16.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1006.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), LIC had a trading volume of 132,600 shares with a closing price of 1006.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!