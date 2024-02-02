Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars With Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 936.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 949.65 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's open price was 942 and the close price was 936.35. The high for the day was 955.15 and the low was 941.1. The market capitalization of LIC is 600,874.78 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is 971.8 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 86,981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM IST LIC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1010108
Buy2233
Hold4434
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹949.65, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹936.35

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 949.65, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 13.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.42% and has gained 13.3 points in total.

02 Feb 2024, 11:32 AM IST LIC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India949.7513.41.43971.8530.2600716.66
Bajaj Finserve1659.037.252.31741.851216.1264218.13
SBI Life Insurance Company1449.516.71.171495.01039.25145079.7
HDFC Life Insurance Company584.4-2.25-0.38710.6457.95125610.71
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company513.7-2.25-0.44615.55380.9573899.41
02 Feb 2024, 11:15 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 941.1 and a high price of 955.15 for the current day.

02 Feb 2024, 11:01 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹936.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LIC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 86,981. The closing price for the day was 936.35.

