LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars With Positive Trading Day

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's open price was ₹942 and the close price was ₹936.35. The high for the day was ₹955.15 and the low was ₹941.1. The market capitalization of LIC is 600,874.78 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is ₹971.8 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 86,981 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|949.75
|13.4
|1.43
|971.8
|530.2
|600716.66
|Bajaj Finserve
|1659.0
|37.25
|2.3
|1741.85
|1216.1
|264218.13
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1449.5
|16.7
|1.17
|1495.0
|1039.25
|145079.7
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|584.4
|-2.25
|-0.38
|710.6
|457.95
|125610.71
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|513.7
|-2.25
|-0.44
|615.55
|380.95
|73899.41
