LIC Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at ₹1030.2 and closed at ₹1029.55. The high for the day was ₹1039.8 and the low was ₹1029.55. The market capitalization was ₹654953.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1175 and a 52-week low of ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 12645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.