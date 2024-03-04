LIC Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIC stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1029.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1035.5 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at ₹1030.2 and closed at ₹1029.55. The high for the day was ₹1039.8 and the low was ₹1029.55. The market capitalization was ₹654953.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1175 and a 52-week low of ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 12645 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:01:41 AM IST
