Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  LIC Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

LIC Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1029.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1035.5 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price TodayPremium
LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at 1030.2 and closed at 1029.55. The high for the day was 1039.8 and the low was 1029.55. The market capitalization was 654953.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 1175 and a 52-week low of 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 12645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:01:41 AM IST

LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1029.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, LIC had a volume of 12,645 shares with a closing price of 1029.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie