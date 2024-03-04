Hello User
LIC Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1029.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1035.5 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at 1030.2 and closed at 1029.55. The high for the day was 1039.8 and the low was 1029.55. The market capitalization was 654953.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 1175 and a 52-week low of 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 12645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST

On the last day of trading on the BSE, LIC had a volume of 12,645 shares with a closing price of 1029.55.

