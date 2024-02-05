Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 944.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 963.5 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at 942 and closed at 936.35. The stock had a high of 955.15 and a low of 937.4. The market capitalization of LIC is 597,490.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 971.8 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 251,392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST LIC Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹963.5, up 2% from yesterday's ₹944.65

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 963.5. There has been a 2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 18.85 points.

05 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST LIC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.64%
3 Months38.83%
6 Months43.58%
YTD13.57%
1 Year57.81%
05 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹944.65, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹936.35

The stock price of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is currently 944.65, which represents a 0.89% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

05 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹936.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a volume of 251,392 shares and closed at a price of 936.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!