LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at ₹942 and closed at ₹936.35. The stock had a high of ₹955.15 and a low of ₹937.4. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹597,490.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹971.8 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 251,392 shares.
The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is ₹963.5. There has been a 2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 18.85 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.64%
|3 Months
|38.83%
|6 Months
|43.58%
|YTD
|13.57%
|1 Year
|57.81%
The stock price of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is currently ₹944.65, which represents a 0.89% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a volume of 251,392 shares and closed at a price of ₹936.35.
