LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at ₹942 and closed at ₹936.35. The stock had a high of ₹955.15 and a low of ₹937.4. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹597,490.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹971.8 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 251,392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.