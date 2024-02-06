Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 5.9 %. The stock closed at 944.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1000.35 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : Yesterday, LIC opened at 954.25 and closed at 944.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1027.95, while the lowest price was 954.25. The market capitalization of LIC is 632,721.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 971.8, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The total BSE volume for LIC shares was 643,943.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1000.35, up 5.9% from yesterday's ₹944.65

The LIC stock is currently trading at a price of 1000.35. It has experienced a 5.9% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 55.7.

06 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹944.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a volume of 643,943 shares and closed at a price of 944.65.

