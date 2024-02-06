LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIC Share Price Today : Yesterday, LIC opened at ₹954.25 and closed at ₹944.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1027.95, while the lowest price was ₹954.25. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹632,721.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹971.8, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The total BSE volume for LIC shares was 643,943.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The LIC stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1000.35. It has experienced a 5.9% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 55.7.
On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a volume of 643,943 shares and closed at a price of ₹944.65.
