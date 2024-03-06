LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIC stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1026.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1021 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at ₹1037.55 and closed at ₹1037.25. The high for the day was ₹1047.8 and the low was ₹1023.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹649,419.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for LIC were ₹1175 and ₹530.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 185,386 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:42:58 AM IST
LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹1021, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1026.75
The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is ₹1021, with a percent change of -0.56% and a net change of -5.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:34:28 AM IST
LIC share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
2.02%
3 Months
35.31%
6 Months
55.64%
YTD
23.39%
1 Year
67.95%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03:02 AM IST
LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1026.75, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1037.25
The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is at ₹1026.75 with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -10.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:06:45 AM IST
LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1037.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, LIC had a trading volume of 185,386 shares with a closing price of ₹1037.25.
