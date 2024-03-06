LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at ₹1037.55 and closed at ₹1037.25. The high for the day was ₹1047.8 and the low was ₹1023.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹649,419.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for LIC were ₹1175 and ₹530.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 185,386 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is ₹1021, with a percent change of -0.56% and a net change of -5.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|35.31%
|6 Months
|55.64%
|YTD
|23.39%
|1 Year
|67.95%
The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is at ₹1026.75 with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -10.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, LIC had a trading volume of 185,386 shares with a closing price of ₹1037.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!