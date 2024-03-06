Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1026.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1021 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at 1037.55 and closed at 1037.25. The high for the day was 1047.8 and the low was 1023.3. The market capitalization stood at 649,419.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for LIC were 1175 and 530.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 185,386 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹1021, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1026.75

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 1021, with a percent change of -0.56% and a net change of -5.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:34 AM IST LIC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months35.31%
6 Months55.64%
YTD23.39%
1 Year67.95%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1026.75, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1037.25

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is at 1026.75 with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -10.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1037.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, LIC had a trading volume of 185,386 shares with a closing price of 1037.25.

