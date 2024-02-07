Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 1024.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1030.05 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC had an open price of 1016 and closed at 1000.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1032.45, while the lowest was 990.5. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 648,122.51 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is 1027.95, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The trading volume on the BSE for LIC was 594,705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1030.05, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1024.7

The current price of LIC stock is 1030.05 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 5.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% or 5.35 points.

07 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1000.35 on last trading day

On the last day, LIC's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 594,705 shares, and the closing price was 1000.35.

