LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at ₹1030.05 and closed at ₹1024.7. The high for the day was ₹1050.5, while the low was ₹1014.3. The market capitalization for LIC is ₹660,962.26 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is ₹1032.45, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC on that day was 259,669 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is ₹1045. There has been a percent change of 1.98, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 20.3, suggesting a positive change of ₹20.3. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
