LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 1024.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1045 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at 1030.05 and closed at 1024.7. The high for the day was 1050.5, while the low was 1014.3. The market capitalization for LIC is 660,962.26 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is 1032.45, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC on that day was 259,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1045, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1024.7

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 1045. There has been a percent change of 1.98, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 20.3, suggesting a positive change of 20.3. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

08 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1024.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC's BSE volume was 259,669 shares, and the closing price was 1,024.7.

