LIC Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 5.86 %. The stock closed at 1045 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1106.25 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC had an open price of 1074.95 and a close price of 1045. The stock reached a high of 1144.45 and a low of 1070.7. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 699,702.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1050.5, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 1,431,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1045 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a volume of 1,431,842 shares and closed at a price of 1,045.

