LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at ₹1157.95 and closed at ₹1106.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1175, while the lowest price was ₹1066.75. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹683,637.38 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is also ₹1175, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 1,490,790.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.