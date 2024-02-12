LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at ₹1157.95 and closed at ₹1106.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1175, while the lowest price was ₹1066.75. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹683,637.38 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is also ₹1175, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 1,490,790.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of LIC stock shows that the price is ₹1095.15. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 14.3, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the LIC stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.32%
|3 Months
|60.56%
|6 Months
|63.8%
|YTD
|29.83%
|1 Year
|76.28%
The current data shows that the stock price of LIC is ₹1149.95. There has been a 6.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 69.1.
On the last day of trading, LIC recorded a volume of 1,490,790 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was ₹1106.25.
