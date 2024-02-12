Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 1080.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1095.15 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at 1157.95 and closed at 1106.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1175, while the lowest price was 1066.75. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 683,637.38 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is also 1175, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 1,490,790.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST LIC Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹1095.15, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1080.85

The current data of LIC stock shows that the price is 1095.15. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 14.3, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the LIC stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST LIC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.32%
3 Months60.56%
6 Months63.8%
YTD29.83%
1 Year76.28%
12 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1149.95, up 6.39% from yesterday's ₹1080.85

The current data shows that the stock price of LIC is 1149.95. There has been a 6.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 69.1.

12 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1106.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC recorded a volume of 1,490,790 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was 1106.25.

