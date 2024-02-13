LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at a price of ₹1149.95 and closed at ₹1080.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1150 and a low of ₹1010.7. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹646,604.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1175 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,113,201 shares.
The current data of LIC stock shows that the price is ₹996.55. There has been a percent change of -2.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.75, meaning the stock has decreased by that amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|54.26%
|6 Months
|55.91%
|YTD
|22.82%
|1 Year
|64.9%
The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is ₹1022.3. There has been a percent change of -5.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -58.55, reflecting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for LIC on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,113,201. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,080.85.
