LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.52 %. The stock closed at 1022.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.55 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at a price of 1149.95 and closed at 1080.85. The stock reached a high of 1150 and a low of 1010.7. The market capitalization of LIC is 646,604.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1175 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,113,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST LIC Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹996.55, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹1022.3

The current data of LIC stock shows that the price is 996.55. There has been a percent change of -2.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.75, meaning the stock has decreased by that amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST LIC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.36%
3 Months54.26%
6 Months55.91%
YTD22.82%
1 Year64.9%
13 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1022.3, down -5.42% from yesterday's ₹1080.85

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 1022.3. There has been a percent change of -5.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -58.55, reflecting a decline in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1080.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LIC on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,113,201. The closing price for the shares was 1,080.85.

