LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 1009.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1020 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at 1029 and closed at 1022.3. The highest price recorded during the day was 1044, while the lowest was 979.85. The market capitalization of LIC is 638,761.52 crores. The 52-week high for LIC is 1175, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC on that day was 364,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1020, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1009.9

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 1020, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 10.1. This means that the stock has increased by 1% and the actual price change is 10.1.

14 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock had a low price of 989.8 and a high price of 1021.2 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST LIC Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹998.35, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹1009.9

The stock price of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is currently at 998.35. There has been a decrease of 1.14% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.55.

14 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST LIC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months51.57%
6 Months54.23%
YTD21.5%
1 Year66.71%
14 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1001.25, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1009.9

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 1001.25, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -8.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% and the net change is a decrease of 8.65.

14 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1022.3 on last trading day

On the last day of LIC BSE trading, there were a total of 364,669 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 1022.3.

