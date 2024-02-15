Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC bounces back with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 5.95 %. The stock closed at 1009.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1070 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at a price of 1001.25 and closed at 1009.9. The stock reached a high of 1078.3 and a low of 989.8 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 676,774.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1175, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 394,748 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1070, up 5.95% from yesterday's ₹1009.9

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 1070. There has been a percent change of 5.95, indicating an increase in the stock value. The net change is 60.1, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that LIC stock has seen a positive movement in its value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1009.9 on last trading day

On the last day of LIC's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 394,748 shares were traded. The closing price for each share was 1009.9.

