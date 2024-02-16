LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIC Share Price Today : Yesterday, LIC opened at a price of ₹1083.95 and closed at ₹1070. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1086.1, while the lowest price was ₹1046.3. The market capitalization of LIC is currently ₹667,540.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1175, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 225,820 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of LIC is ₹1055.4. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.6, implying a decrease of ₹14.6 in the stock price.
