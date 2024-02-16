Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 1070 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1055.4 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : Yesterday, LIC opened at a price of 1083.95 and closed at 1070. The highest price reached during the day was 1086.1, while the lowest price was 1046.3. The market capitalization of LIC is currently 667,540.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1175, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 225,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1055.4, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹1070

As of the current data, the stock price of LIC is 1055.4. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.6, implying a decrease of 14.6 in the stock price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1070 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC's BSE volume reached 225,820 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1070.

