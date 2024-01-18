Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC's Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 892.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 886.9 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : The LIC stock opened at 883.1 and closed at 892.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 919.45, while the lowest price was 874.95. The market capitalization of LIC is currently 560,964.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 900, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 383,415 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹886.9, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹892.5

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 886.9 with a percent change of -0.63. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.63%. The net change is -5.6, indicating a decrease of 5.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹892.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for LIC was 383,415 shares with a closing price of 892.5.

