LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC's Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIC Share Price Today : The LIC stock opened at ₹883.1 and closed at ₹892.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹919.45, while the lowest price was ₹874.95. The market capitalization of LIC is currently ₹560,964.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹900, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 383,415 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.