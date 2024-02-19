LIC Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at ₹1062.5 and closed at ₹1055.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1068.15 and a low of ₹1030.75. With a market capitalization of ₹657420.26 crore, LIC's 52-week high was ₹1175 and the low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 206267 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.