LIC Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 886.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 899.15 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at 889.05 and closed at 886.9. The stock had a high of 907 and a low of 867. The market capitalization of LIC was recorded at 568712.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 919.45 and the 52-week low was 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 179,583.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a trading volume of 179,583 shares and closed at a price of 886.9.

