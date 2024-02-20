LIC Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC's stock opened at ₹1081.4 and closed at ₹1039.4. The high for the day was ₹1130 and the low was ₹1050. The market capitalization stood at ₹665484.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1175 and ₹530.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 338560 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1039.4 on last trading day
