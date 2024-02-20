Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

LIC Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 1039.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1052.15 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC's stock opened at 1081.4 and closed at 1039.4. The high for the day was 1130 and the low was 1050. The market capitalization stood at 665484.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1175 and 530.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 338560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1039.4 on last trading day

On the last day, LIC's BSE volume was 338,560 shares with a closing price of 1039.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!