LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 1052.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1040.95 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at 1055.15, closed at 1052.15, with a high of 1056.45 and a low of 1036. The market capitalization was 658400.64 crore, with a 52-week high of 1175 and a 52-week low of 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 129354 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1040.95, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1052.15

The current data of LIC stock shows that the price is 1040.95 with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -11.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1052.15 on last trading day

On the last day, LIC's BSE volume was 129,354 shares with a closing price of 1052.15.

