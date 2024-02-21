LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at ₹1055.15, closed at ₹1052.15, with a high of ₹1056.45 and a low of ₹1036. The market capitalization was ₹658400.64 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1175 and a 52-week low of ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 129354 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.