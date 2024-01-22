LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at ₹907 and closed at ₹902.1. The stock reached a high of ₹948 and a low of ₹905.05 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹592019.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹919.45, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for LIC was 668,653. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

LIC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 936.0 33.9 3.76 919.45 530.2 592019.78 Bajaj Finserve 1582.95 -17.45 -1.09 1741.85 1216.1 252106.14 SBI Life Insurance Company 1443.55 3.35 0.23 1495.0 1039.25 144484.16 HDFC Life Insurance Company 608.0 -7.8 -1.27 710.6 457.95 130683.28 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 491.8 -2.55 -0.52 615.55 380.95 70748.94

LIC share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 8.75% 3 Months 29.59% 6 Months 41.86% YTD 8.34% 1 Year 28.55%

LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹902.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a volume of 668,653 shares and closed at a price of ₹902.1.