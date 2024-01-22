 LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars in Today's Trading | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 3.76 %. The stock closed at 902.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price TodayPremium
LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at 907 and closed at 902.1. The stock reached a high of 948 and a low of 905.05 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 592019.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 919.45, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for LIC was 668,653.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:20:01 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price for today is 905.05, while the high price is 948.

22 Jan 2024, 11:08:08 AM IST

LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹936, up 3.76% from yesterday's ₹902.1

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 936. There has been a 3.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 33.9. This means that the stock has gained value, with the price increasing by 33.9 units.

22 Jan 2024, 10:38:50 AM IST

LIC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India936.033.93.76919.45530.2592019.78
Bajaj Finserve1582.95-17.45-1.091741.851216.1252106.14
SBI Life Insurance Company1443.553.350.231495.01039.25144484.16
HDFC Life Insurance Company608.0-7.8-1.27710.6457.95130683.28
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company491.8-2.55-0.52615.55380.9570748.94
22 Jan 2024, 10:22:21 AM IST

LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹936, up 3.76% from yesterday's ₹902.1

The LIC stock currently has a price of 936. It has experienced a 3.76% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 33.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:20:37 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 905.05 and a high price of 948 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:59:15 AM IST

LIC Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:45:03 AM IST

LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹936, up 3.76% from yesterday's ₹902.1

The current data of LIC stock shows that the price is 936 with a percent change of 3.76. This means that the stock has increased by 3.76% compared to its previous value. The net change is 33.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 33.9 points. Overall, this data suggests that the LIC stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

22 Jan 2024, 09:38:48 AM IST

LIC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.75%
3 Months29.59%
6 Months41.86%
YTD8.34%
1 Year28.55%
22 Jan 2024, 09:22:08 AM IST

LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹936, up 3.76% from yesterday's ₹902.1

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price of the stock is 936. There has been a 3.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 33.9 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:17:49 AM IST

LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹902.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a volume of 668,653 shares and closed at a price of 902.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App