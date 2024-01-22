LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at ₹907 and closed at ₹902.1. The stock reached a high of ₹948 and a low of ₹905.05 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹592019.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹919.45, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for LIC was 668,653.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.