LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock price opened at ₹944.95 and closed at ₹936. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹944.95, while the lowest price was also ₹944.95. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹597,680.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹919.45, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1354 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock had a low price of ₹910.6 and a high price of ₹950.1 for the current day.
LIC share price NSE Live :LIC trading at ₹916, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹936
The LIC stock price is currently ₹916, indicating a decrease of 2.14% from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of -20 points.
LIC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|914.0
|-22.0
|-2.35
|919.45
|530.2
|578104.79
|Bajaj Finserve
|1602.9
|23.2
|1.47
|1741.85
|1216.1
|255283.45
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1421.2
|-21.45
|-1.49
|1495.0
|1039.25
|142247.16
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|606.75
|-1.25
|-0.21
|710.6
|457.95
|130414.61
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|487.75
|-3.7
|-0.75
|615.55
|380.95
|70166.32
LIC share price Live :LIC trading at ₹913.05, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹936
The current data shows that the stock price of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is ₹913.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -2.45. This corresponds to a net change of -22.95.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹913.45 and a high price of ₹950.10.
LIC Live Updates
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA
LIC share price NSE Live :LIC trading at ₹923.75, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹936
The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is ₹923.75. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹12.25 in value.
LIC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.6%
|3 Months
|35.1%
|6 Months
|47.36%
|YTD
|12.53%
|1 Year
|34.11%
LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹936 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a total volume of 1354 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹936.
