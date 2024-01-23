Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 936 per share. The stock is currently trading at 916 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock price opened at 944.95 and closed at 936. The highest price reached during the day was also 944.95, while the lowest price was also 944.95. The market capitalization of LIC is 597,680.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 919.45, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1354 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock had a low price of 910.6 and a high price of 950.1 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM IST LIC share price NSE Live :LIC trading at ₹916, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹936

The LIC stock price is currently 916, indicating a decrease of 2.14% from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of -20 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST LIC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India914.0-22.0-2.35919.45530.2578104.79
Bajaj Finserve1602.923.21.471741.851216.1255283.45
SBI Life Insurance Company1421.2-21.45-1.491495.01039.25142247.16
HDFC Life Insurance Company606.75-1.25-0.21710.6457.95130414.61
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company487.75-3.7-0.75615.55380.9570166.32
23 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC trading at ₹913.05, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹936

The current data shows that the stock price of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is 913.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -2.45. This corresponds to a net change of -22.95.

Click here for LIC Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 913.45 and a high price of 950.10.

23 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST LIC Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST LIC share price NSE Live :LIC trading at ₹923.75, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹936

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 923.75. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 12.25 in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST LIC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.6%
3 Months35.1%
6 Months47.36%
YTD12.53%
1 Year34.11%
23 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹936 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a total volume of 1354 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 936.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.