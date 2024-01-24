Hello User
LIC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -6.38 %. The stock closed at 936 per share. The stock is currently trading at 876.3 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's open price was 944.95, close price was 936, high price was 950.1, and low price was 869.1. The market capitalization of LIC was 554,259.55 crore rupees. The 52-week high was 919.45, and the 52-week low was 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 271,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹936 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) had a total volume of 271,513 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was 936.

