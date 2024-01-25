LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, the LIC stock opened at ₹877.3 and closed at ₹876.3. The stock reached a high of ₹920 and a low of ₹864.5 during the day. The market cap of LIC is currently ₹573,234.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹919.45, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 272,718.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.