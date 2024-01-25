Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 906.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 915.8 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, the LIC stock opened at 877.3 and closed at 876.3. The stock reached a high of 920 and a low of 864.5 during the day. The market cap of LIC is currently 573,234.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 919.45, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 272,718.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹915.8, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹906.3

The stock price of LIC is currently 915.8, showing a percent change of 1.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 9.5, which means the stock price has increased by 9.5. Overall, the current data suggests that LIC stock has experienced a modest increase in value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹876.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a volume of 272,718 shares and closed at a price of 876.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.