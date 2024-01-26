LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC had an opening price of ₹915.8. The stock closed at ₹906.3, with a high of ₹923.55 and a low of ₹900. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹571,337.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹919.45, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on this day was 115,149.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.