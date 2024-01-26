Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:26 AM IST
Livemint

LIC stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 906.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 903.3 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC had an opening price of 915.8. The stock closed at 906.3, with a high of 923.55 and a low of 900. The market capitalization of LIC is 571,337.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 919.45, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on this day was 115,149.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹903.3, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹906.3

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 903.3. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3, implying a decrease of 3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹906.3 on last trading day

On the last day, LIC BSE had a trading volume of 115,149 shares with a closing price of 906.3.

