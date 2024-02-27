Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 1066.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1040.9 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at 1065.25 and closed at 1066.65 with a high of 1075.05 and a low of 1038. The market capitalization stood at 658369.01 crore with a 52-week high of 1175 and a 52-week low of 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 249146 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹1040.9, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹1066.65

The current data of LIC stock shows that the price is 1040.9 with a percent change of -2.41 and a net change of -25.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, reflecting a negative trend in the market for LIC stock.

27 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1066.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, LIC had a trading volume of 249,146 shares with a closing price of 1066.65.

