LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at ₹1065.25 and closed at ₹1066.65 with a high of ₹1075.05 and a low of ₹1038. The market capitalization stood at ₹658369.01 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1175 and a 52-week low of ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 249146 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of LIC stock shows that the price is ₹1040.9 with a percent change of -2.41 and a net change of -25.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, reflecting a negative trend in the market for LIC stock.
