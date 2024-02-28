LIC Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at ₹1042.65, closed at ₹1040.9, with a high of ₹1067.95 and a low of ₹1037. The market capitalization was ₹657989.51 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1175 and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 172769 shares traded.
28 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST
