LIC Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
LIC stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1040.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1040.3 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at 1042.65, closed at 1040.9, with a high of 1067.95 and a low of 1037. The market capitalization was 657989.51 crore. The 52-week high was 1175 and the 52-week low was 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 172769 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1040.9 on last trading day

On the last day, LIC BSE had a trading volume of 172769 shares with a closing price of 1040.9.

