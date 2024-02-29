LIC Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at ₹1049.85 and closed at ₹1040.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1053 and a low of ₹1003.45. The market capitalization was ₹636674.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1175 and a 52-week low of ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 355,687 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.