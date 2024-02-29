Hello User
LIC Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -3.24 %. The stock closed at 1040.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1006.6 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at 1049.85 and closed at 1040.3. The stock reached a high of 1053 and a low of 1003.45. The market capitalization was 636674.27 crore, with a 52-week high of 1175 and a 52-week low of 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 355,687 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹1040.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC on BSE had a volume of 355,687 shares with a closing price of 1040.3.

