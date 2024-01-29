 LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars in Today's Trading | Mint
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 903.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 916.6 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price TodayPremium
LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's open price was 915.8 and the close price was 906.3. The stock had a high of 923.55 and a low of 900. The market capitalization of LIC is 571,337.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 950.1 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 115,149.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:28:35 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 903.3 and a high price of 923.95 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:04:29 AM IST

LIC share price NSE Live :LIC trading at ₹916.6, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹903.3

As of the latest data, the stock price of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is 916.6. The stock has experienced a 1.47% percent change, resulting in a net change of 13.3.

29 Jan 2024, 10:46:56 AM IST

LIC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India917.013.71.52950.1530.2580002.29
Bajaj Finserve1633.453.250.21741.851216.1260148.95
SBI Life Insurance Company1416.4535.72.591495.01039.25141771.74
HDFC Life Insurance Company581.82.70.47710.6457.95125051.87
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company490.053.450.71615.55380.9570497.19
29 Jan 2024, 10:31:00 AM IST

LIC share price Live :LIC trading at ₹918.75, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹903.3

The LIC stock price is currently at 918.75, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 15.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

29 Jan 2024, 10:27:36 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 903.3 and a high price of 923.95 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:09:39 AM IST

LIC Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:57:10 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price gains 2% after RBI approves LIC's stake acquisition

29 Jan 2024, 09:51:58 AM IST

LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹916.6, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹903.3

The current data shows that the stock price of LIC is 916.6, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 13.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.47% and the net change is a positive 13.3.

29 Jan 2024, 09:48:20 AM IST

LIC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.26%
3 Months33.39%
6 Months43.36%
YTD8.53%
1 Year31.06%
29 Jan 2024, 09:05:15 AM IST

LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹903.3, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹906.3

The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is 903.3. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 08:21:56 AM IST

LIC share price NSE Live :LIC closed at ₹906.3 on last trading day

On the last day, LIC BSE had a total volume of 115,149 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 906.3.

