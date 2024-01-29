LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's open price was ₹915.8 and the close price was ₹906.3. The stock had a high of ₹923.55 and a low of ₹900. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹571,337.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹950.1 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 115,149.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.