LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC's open price was ₹915.8 and the close price was ₹906.3. The stock had a high of ₹923.55 and a low of ₹900. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹571,337.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹950.1 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 115,149.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹903.3 and a high price of ₹923.95 on the current day.
As of the latest data, the stock price of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is ₹916.6. The stock has experienced a 1.47% percent change, resulting in a net change of 13.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|917.0
|13.7
|1.52
|950.1
|530.2
|580002.29
|Bajaj Finserve
|1633.45
|3.25
|0.2
|1741.85
|1216.1
|260148.95
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1416.45
|35.7
|2.59
|1495.0
|1039.25
|141771.74
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|581.8
|2.7
|0.47
|710.6
|457.95
|125051.87
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|490.05
|3.45
|0.71
|615.55
|380.95
|70497.19
The LIC stock price is currently at ₹918.75, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 15.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
Click here for LIC Dividend
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹903.3 and a high price of ₹923.95 for the current day.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-bank-share-price-gains-2-after-rbi-approves-lics-stake-acquisition-11706500216736.html
The current data shows that the stock price of LIC is ₹916.6, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 13.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.47% and the net change is a positive 13.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.26%
|3 Months
|33.39%
|6 Months
|43.36%
|YTD
|8.53%
|1 Year
|31.06%
The current data for LIC stock shows that the price is ₹903.3. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3 in the stock price.
On the last day, LIC BSE had a total volume of 115,149 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹906.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!