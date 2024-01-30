LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC sees bullish trading day

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at ₹909.15 and closed at ₹903.3. The high for the day was ₹931.4, while the low was ₹903.3. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹579,433.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹950.1, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 398,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.