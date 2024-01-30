LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC sees bullish trading day

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at ₹909.15 and closed at ₹903.3. The high for the day was ₹931.4, while the low was ₹903.3. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹579,433.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹950.1, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 398,545 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The LIC stock price is currently at ₹916.1, with a percent change of 1.42. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.42%. The net change in the stock price is 12.8, meaning that the stock has increased by 12.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that the LIC stock is performing well and experiencing growth in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.52%
|3 Months
|35.05%
|6 Months
|43.07%
|YTD
|9.98%
|1 Year
|37.49%
The current data for LIC stock shows that its price is ₹916.1, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 12.8.
On the last day, the LIC BSE volume was 398,545 shares, and the closing price for the shares was ₹903.3.
