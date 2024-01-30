Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC sees bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 903.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 916.1 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day, LIC opened at 909.15 and closed at 903.3. The high for the day was 931.4, while the low was 903.3. The market capitalization of LIC is 579,433.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 950.1, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 398,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST LIC Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST LIC share price update :LIC trading at ₹916.1, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹903.3

The LIC stock price is currently at 916.1, with a percent change of 1.42. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.42%. The net change in the stock price is 12.8, meaning that the stock has increased by 12.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that the LIC stock is performing well and experiencing growth in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST LIC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.52%
3 Months35.05%
6 Months43.07%
YTD9.98%
1 Year37.49%
30 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹916.1, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹903.3

The current data for LIC stock shows that its price is 916.1, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 12.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive change of 1.42 percent and a net increase of 12.8.

30 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹903.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the LIC BSE volume was 398,545 shares, and the closing price for the shares was 903.3.

