LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC stock surges in positive trading day

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at ₹921.05 and closed at ₹916.1. The stock reached a high of ₹954.85 and a low of ₹917.3 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹589,964.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹950.1, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 645,442.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.