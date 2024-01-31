Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC stock surges in positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 916.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 932.75 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Stock Price Today

LIC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LIC opened at 921.05 and closed at 916.1. The stock reached a high of 954.85 and a low of 917.3 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is 589,964.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 950.1, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 645,442.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST LIC share price Today :LIC trading at ₹932.75, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹916.1

The stock price of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is currently 932.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.82, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 16.65, reflecting a positive movement.

31 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST LIC share price Live :LIC closed at ₹916.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, LIC BSE had a volume of 645,442 shares and a closing price of 916.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!