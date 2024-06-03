LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : The LIC stock on the last trading day opened at ₹998 and closed at ₹992.75. The high for the day was ₹1018 and the low was ₹993. The market capitalization stood at 640532.52 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹1175 and ₹593 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 113995 shares traded.
LIC Share Price Live Updates:
LIC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
LIC Share Price Live Updates: Today, LIC's stock price rose by 2.97% to reach ₹1042.75, moving in sync with other companies in the industry like Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company which are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.74% and 2.53% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|1042.75
|30.05
|2.97
|1175.0
|593.0
|659539.14
|Bajaj Finserv
|1574.45
|46.0
|3.01
|1741.85
|1439.15
|250741.3
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1400.3
|14.2
|1.02
|1571.55
|1196.2
|140235.21
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|551.0
|0.9
|0.16
|710.6
|538.1
|118517.02
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|550.45
|4.9
|0.9
|640.8
|446.05
|79298.72
LIC Share Price Live Updates: LIC trading at ₹1034, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹1012.7
LIC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of LIC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1022.38 & second resistance of ₹1032.82 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1047.63. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1047.63 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
LIC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
LIC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of LIC has increased by 2.61% and is currently trading at ₹1039.10. Over the past year, LIC shares have surged by 69.59% to reach ₹1039.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.66%
|3 Months
|-1.94%
|6 Months
|50.95%
|YTD
|21.65%
|1 Year
|69.59%
LIC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
LIC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for LIC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1022.38
|Support 1
|997.13
|Resistance 2
|1032.82
|Support 2
|982.32
|Resistance 3
|1047.63
|Support 3
|971.88
LIC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
LIC Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4130 k
LIC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 113 k.
LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC closed at ₹992.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1018 & ₹993 yesterday to end at ₹992.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend