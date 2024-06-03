Hello User
LIC share price Today Live Updates : LIC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : LIC stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 1012.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1034 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : The LIC stock on the last trading day opened at 998 and closed at 992.75. The high for the day was 1018 and the low was 993. The market capitalization stood at 640532.52 crores. The 52-week high and low were 1175 and 593 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 113995 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST LIC Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST LIC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

LIC Share Price Live Updates: Today, LIC's stock price rose by 2.97% to reach 1042.75, moving in sync with other companies in the industry like Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company which are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.74% and 2.53% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation of India1042.7530.052.971175.0593.0659539.14
Bajaj Finserv1574.4546.03.011741.851439.15250741.3
SBI Life Insurance Company1400.314.21.021571.551196.2140235.21
HDFC Life Insurance Company551.00.90.16710.6538.1118517.02
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company550.454.90.9640.8446.0579298.72
03 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST LIC Share Price Live Updates: LIC trading at ₹1034, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹1012.7

LIC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of LIC has surpassed the first resistance of 1022.38 & second resistance of 1032.82 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1047.63. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1047.63 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST LIC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

LIC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of LIC has increased by 2.61% and is currently trading at 1039.10. Over the past year, LIC shares have surged by 69.59% to reach 1039.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.66%
3 Months-1.94%
6 Months50.95%
YTD21.65%
1 Year69.59%
03 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

LIC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for LIC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11022.38Support 1997.13
Resistance 21032.82Support 2982.32
Resistance 31047.63Support 3971.88
03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

LIC Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy10998
Buy3333
Hold2334
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4130 k

LIC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 113 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC closed at ₹992.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1018 & 993 yesterday to end at 992.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

