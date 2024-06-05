Hello User
LIC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : LIC stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 925.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 932.5 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at 943 and closed at 925.75. The high for the day was 947.4 and the low was 900.65. The market capitalization was 589,806.04 crore with a 52-week high of 1,175 and a 52-week low of 595.15. The BSE trading volume was 74,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC touched a high of 1015.8 & a low of 980.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11017.87Support 1982.07
Resistance 21034.73Support 2963.13
Resistance 31053.67Support 3946.27
05 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

LIC Share Price Today Live: Today, LIC's share price dropped by 0.47% to reach 921.4, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. SBI Life Insurance Company is declining, but Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.29% and down by 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation of India921.4-4.35-0.471175.0595.15582785.29
Bajaj Finserv1480.01.350.091741.851419.0235699.53
SBI Life Insurance Company1337.8-1.5-0.111571.551205.95133976.05
HDFC Life Insurance Company537.72.650.5710.6511.1115656.27
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company549.656.51.2640.8463.579183.47
05 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC closed at ₹925.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 947.4 & 900.65 yesterday to end at 925.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

