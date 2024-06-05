LIC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at ₹943 and closed at ₹925.75. The high for the day was ₹947.4 and the low was ₹900.65. The market capitalization was ₹589,806.04 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1,175 and a 52-week low of ₹595.15. The BSE trading volume was 74,032 shares.
LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC touched a high of 1015.8 & a low of 980.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1017.87
|Support 1
|982.07
|Resistance 2
|1034.73
|Support 2
|963.13
|Resistance 3
|1053.67
|Support 3
|946.27
LIC Share Price Today Live: Today, LIC's share price dropped by 0.47% to reach ₹921.4, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. SBI Life Insurance Company is declining, but Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.29% and down by 0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|921.4
|-4.35
|-0.47
|1175.0
|595.15
|582785.29
|Bajaj Finserv
|1480.0
|1.35
|0.09
|1741.85
|1419.0
|235699.53
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1337.8
|-1.5
|-0.11
|1571.55
|1205.95
|133976.05
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|537.7
|2.65
|0.5
|710.6
|511.1
|115656.27
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|549.65
|6.5
|1.2
|640.8
|463.5
|79183.47
LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹947.4 & ₹900.65 yesterday to end at ₹925.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend