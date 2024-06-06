Hello User
LIC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : LIC stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 4.27 %. The stock closed at 942.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 982.4 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : The LIC stock opened at 955 and closed at 942.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 984.6, while the lowest was 954.05. The market capitalization stood at 621,367.77 crore. The 52-week high for LIC was 1175, and the low was 595.15. On the BSE, the trading volume was 59,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC's stock price rose by 4.28% today to reach 982.5, in line with the positive trend seen in other companies in the sector like Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.67% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation of India982.540.34.281175.0595.15621431.02
Bajaj Finserv1524.76.50.431741.851419.0242818.29
SBI Life Insurance Company1417.427.051.951571.551205.95141947.72
HDFC Life Insurance Company553.552.00.36710.6511.1119065.51
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company563.851.90.34640.8463.581229.15
06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC closed at ₹942.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 984.6 & 954.05 yesterday to end at 942.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.