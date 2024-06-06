LIC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : LIC stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 4.27 %. The stock closed at 942.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 982.4 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.