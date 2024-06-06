LIC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : The LIC stock opened at ₹955 and closed at ₹942.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹984.6, while the lowest was ₹954.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹621,367.77 crore. The 52-week high for LIC was ₹1175, and the low was ₹595.15. On the BSE, the trading volume was 59,560 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC's stock price rose by 4.28% today to reach ₹982.5, in line with the positive trend seen in other companies in the sector like Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.67% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|982.5
|40.3
|4.28
|1175.0
|595.15
|621431.02
|Bajaj Finserv
|1524.7
|6.5
|0.43
|1741.85
|1419.0
|242818.29
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1417.4
|27.05
|1.95
|1571.55
|1205.95
|141947.72
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|553.55
|2.0
|0.36
|710.6
|511.1
|119065.51
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|563.85
|1.9
|0.34
|640.8
|463.5
|81229.15
LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹984.6 & ₹954.05 yesterday to end at ₹942.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend