LIC Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : LIC stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 980.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 986.4 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at 981.05 and closed at 980.45. The high for the day was 997.15 and the low was 976.65. The market capitalization stood at 623,897.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1175 and 595.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

LIC Share Price Today Live: The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of 976.65 and a high of 997.15 on the current day.

07 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been ranging between 988.87 and 983.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 983.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 988.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC Short Term and Long Term Trends

LIC Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of LIC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

07 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days996.31
10 Days811.61
20 Days412.10
50 Days172.89
100 Days92.81
300 Days89.64
07 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC closed at ₹980.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 997.15 & 976.65 yesterday to end at 980.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

