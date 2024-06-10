LIC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at ₹981.05, closed at ₹980.45, with a high of ₹997.15 and a low of ₹976.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹628451.77 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1175 and the low was ₹595.15. The BSE volume for the day was 89194 shares traded.
LIC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for LIC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1001.35
|Support 1
|980.05
|Resistance 2
|1010.2
|Support 2
|967.6
|Resistance 3
|1022.65
|Support 3
|958.75
LIC Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
LIC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹997.15 & ₹976.65 yesterday to end at ₹980.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.