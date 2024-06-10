Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

LIC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : LIC stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 980.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 993.6 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, LIC's stock opened at 981.05, closed at 980.45, with a high of 997.15 and a low of 976.65. The market capitalization stood at 628451.77 crore. The 52-week high was 1175 and the low was 595.15. The BSE volume for the day was 89194 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

LIC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for LIC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11001.35Support 1980.05
Resistance 21010.2Support 2967.6
Resistance 31022.65Support 3958.75
10 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

LIC Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy101098
Buy3333
Hold2234
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
10 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3933 k

LIC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC closed at ₹980.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 997.15 & 976.65 yesterday to end at 980.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.